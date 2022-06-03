DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A “Wear Orange” event will be held in Dayton on Friday to honor the lives of those affected by gun violence.

According to the City of Dayton, the Ohio chapter of Moms Demand Action in partnership with the Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund will be hosting a Wear Orange event to honor the lives of those affected by gun violence and to bring attention to gun violence prevention efforts across the nation.

The event will take place in Courthouse Square on Friday, June 3 at 1 p.m. The Dayton City Commission will present the Dayton Wear Orange Proclamation and Dion Green will speak on gun violence.

Wear Orange started in 2015 in Chicago with teenagers who wanted to honor their friend who was shot and killed. Wear Orange takes place from June 3 to June 5.

