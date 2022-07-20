DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A local ministry group is experiencing vandalism within their facilities.

In the past two weeks, the ministry has experienced two separate break-ins, according to Pastor Joel Burton.

“What has happened here over the last two weeks has been, I believe an attack on the ministry, the community and myself. We’ve been threatened and then followed up by two break-ins with vandalism,” Burton said.

“A break-in about a week ago, and then a break-in the other night left us with tens of thousands of dollars of damage.”

According to Burton, the suspect vandalized the women’s restroom by breaking the toilets and vanities. The bathrooms were also flooded. In addition, food pantry freezers and refrigerators used for community food donations to those in need were spray painted. Multiple screen windows were broken and ripped out.

“I mean, the list goes on. It’s a long list of items,” Burton said.

“Are we upset? Absolutely. but we will not let this slow our mission,” Burton said. “God had always provided for us and he will do the same now.”

(Photos courtesy of Simple Street)







An investigation regarding the two incidents is underway, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Those interested in helping the ministry can get in touch with Simple Street on their Facebook page.

You can also go to Simple Street website to make a donation by clicking on a take action button.