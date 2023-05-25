Jarred Hignite (Butler County Sheriff’s Office)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the man deputies say crashed into a Sheriff’s cruiser with his car.

On Monday, May 22, the sheriff’s office says that 28-year-old Jarred Hignite lead deputies on a pursuit, at one point striking a Sheriff’s cruiser. Hignite is now on the run and facing multiple charges including Resisting Arrest, Felonious Assault, and Failure to Comply.

Anyone with information should contact the Butler County Sheriff’s Office at 513-785-1000.

Sheriff Richard Jones commented on the incident, saying, “You can run but we will catch you!”