TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — Business owners along W. Main St. in Troy are frustrated after city leaders abruptly closed the road in front of their stores Saturday.

Courtney and Ryan Hart opened IVY COURT Plants + Home in Troy two years ago. They said they were caught off guard Saturday when city workers started putting up barriers to block the road right in front of their store.

“We’ve got 50, 60 parking spots between both sides of the road that are not available to our customers. They have to park at least one block down. We’ve got maybe 20 spots, but there’s nothing else within a two-block radius here for our customers to park and come visit us. So, it’s a complete hindrance on the customers coming in, too,” Ryan said.

The Harts said they were already coming off a tough time with business down 40 percent year over year at this location because of the months-long sidewalk reconstruction along Main St. That construction ended two days before Main St. was closed, and they were looking forward to business picking up. Now, they are worried about their business again.

“We just want answers, guidance. We need to understand what the timeline looks like, and we need to know if it is truly safe for us to operate business on our block,” Courtney said.

The city closed this portion of Main St. after the Troy Fire Chief and Miami County Chief Building Official inspected the old tavern building and deemed it unsafe and dangerous. The city posted a press release about the closure Saturday, but business owners are upset they were not given any warning.

Patrick Titterington, the Director of Public Service and Safety, said the city tried to spread the word as much as possible. He said he understands everyone’s frustrations, but their first priority is keeping people safe.

“We will do everything that we can to help them promote. We are going to be doing some signage to make sure that people know they’re open. We did make some modifications to the fencing in the barricaded area, so that as much of the sidewalk is open as possible,” Titterington explained.

The city held a special meeting Monday evening to vote on whether to accept the building as a donation from the owner. City council unanimously voted no. Titterington said that decision was based on a number of reasons.

“I know there were some concerns just about all the uncertainty. There were also some concerns about the estimates that we received from contractors. They were six figures. They were not cheap. There were concerns about using taxpayer funds without the certainty of knowing what’s next,” Titterington said.

While the city and the building owner continue to hash the issue out in court, community members are rallying around the businesses impacted by the closure. Derek Potts spent the morning shopping at several stores in the blocked off area. He encourages everyone in the community to show their support during this confusing time.

“I think when you see local businesses get wrapped up into city and different politics going on, it’s unfortunate the impact that it can have on them. So we can spend the whole time kind of complaining and debating on it, but I’d rather use that energy just to get out and support those businesses,” Potts said.

Titterington said there is no timeline for when the road will reopen. The city is waiting to hear what the judge has to say at the next hearing.

2 NEWS also reached out to the owner of the tavern building. His attorneys sent along this statement:

“We are disappointed by the City’s decision to not accept the donation of the buildings from our Client to the City and its choice of a non-profit. We will continue to work through the public safety and other issues in this matter to the best of our ability.” Jamie Greer, Partner at Bieser Greer & Landis