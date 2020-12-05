We Care Arts to host 9th annual Cookie Walk Saturday

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – We Care Arts announced their 9th annual Cookie Walk will be in a drive-thru format this year.

The event will take place on Saturday, Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the organization’s center in Kettering. A spokesperson for the non-profit said cookies may be pre-ordered online and picked up in a drive-thru format.

According to their website, We Care Arts helps people with varying disabilities and physical challenges increase in confidence and artistic skill. All proceeds from the event will benefit the organization’s artists and programs.

For more information or to place a pre-order, click here.