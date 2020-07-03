‘We Are Essential Heroes’ blood drive extended to July 6

FILE – In this Thursday, March 26, 2020 file photo, vials of blood for testing and a donated bag of blood will be sent for testing and use at an American Red Cross blood drive at the Carbondale YMCA in Carbondale, Pa. On Thursday, April 2, 2020, the U.S. government eased restrictions on blood donations from gay men and other key groups because of a drop in the nation’s blood supply triggered by the coronavirus outbreak. (Jake Danna Stevens/The Times-Tribune via AP)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Community Blood Center is extending the “We Are Essential Heroes” Blood Drive through Monday, July 6, citing an urgent need for blood.

Everyone who registers to donate at the Dayton CBC Donation Center located at 349 S. Main Street will receive a $10 Kroger gift card and a free “Wake Up & Give” t-shirt. You can make an appointment at DonorTime.com or by calling 937-461-3220.

Donors can also nominate an essential worker they admire to be entered in a drawing for a $200 Kroger gift card.

