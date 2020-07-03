‘We Are Essential Heroes’ blood drive extended to July 6

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Community Blood Center is extending the “We Are Essential Heroes” Blood Drive through Monday, July 6, citing an urgent need for blood.
Everyone who registers to donate at the Dayton CBC Donation Center located at 349 S. Main Street will receive a $10 Kroger gift card and a free “Wake Up & Give” t-shirt. You can make an appointment at DonorTime.com or by calling 937-461-3220.
Donors can also nominate an essential worker they admire to be entered in a drawing for a $200 Kroger gift card.
Click here for donation requirements.
