DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ronald McDonald House Charities Dayton is asking people to “Give a Little Love” to support families and help them stay close to their children in the hospital.

The charity is celebrating more than 40 years of providing community, comfort and hope to families of sick or injured children. You can donate here to help ease the financial burden for families. Donations can also be made by texting “givealittlelove” to 44321.

You can also join us on WDTN from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30 for our virtual telethon to help raise money for the charity. The telethon will be via Zoom and volunteers will be taking calls for donations.