WDTN gives back on Founder’s Day of Caring

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Working for you takes on a literal meaning as 2 NEWS and WDTN work to give back. Each year our parent company Nexstar Media Group sets aside a day for employees to serve the community. It’s called the annual Founder’s Day of Caring.

At the height of the pandemic, the Dayton Foodbank was serving 700 households every couple of hours. Since then, things have stabilized, but the need is still there which is why we’re lending a hand Thursday.

While many organizations closed down in 2020, the Dayton Foodbank had to ramp up. Lauren Tappel of the Foodbank said, “We’ve had a lot of people receiving food assistance for the first time since the pandemic.”

The Foodbank has provided hunger relief to the Miami Valley for more than 40 years. This year, 2 NEWS is once again joining the cause as part of Nexstar’s Day of Caring.

“Founder’s Day is a commitment to every employee in the company that you can take up to a half day paid time off to do service work in your community,” said Perry Sook, Chairman & CEO of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. “It’s very locally orientated where the stations decide what charities or communities or non-profits they want to support.”

The Dayton Foodbank is crucial to feeding people in Montgomery, Greene, and Preble Counties. This year WDTN is working to give back to an organization that gives our community so much.

Tapple said, “I love the energy here. Our team is really special. The work we do is so important and it’s easy to come here and feel fulfilled and have a great team of so many people working very hard to make this community a better place.”

If you would like to get involved, there are a number of ways to help. Monetary donations are always accepted online.