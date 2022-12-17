Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An area group of people in southern Montgomery County are working to make sure those that are in need are taken care of for the holiday season.

WC Operation Share Christmas has making sure families will have food on the table by handing out food to area families that are in need for over 30 years. The group held a food distribution event for nearly 300 families on Saturday.

An organizer of WC Operation Share Christmas, Jim Folker said, “They’ll get four to five days worth of groceries. The larger families will get a ham and a turkey today. The smaller families will get things like chicken nuggets and some things like that.”

Saturday’s event was expected to serve around 270 families in need, compared to 210 in 2021 and 167 in 2020.

Folker said the prior organizer became sick and was unable to continue.

“The lady that used to do it, she became ill during the summer of 2020 and was going to fall by the waist side, so myself and six others did not want that to happen, so we took it over,” Folker said.

The group has received donations from the West Carrollton School District, many area businesses and monetary donations, which organizers say, are very much appreciated.

If you would like to get into contact with WC Operation Christmas to donate, click here.