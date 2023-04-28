WAYNESVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — A Waynesville seventh grader is making a visit to the White House on Friday, April 28.

According to Wayne Local School District, Lucas Robinson was selected to represent the Space Force in a White House celebration of the Month of the Military Child.

April is Month of the Military Child, which recognizes the sacrifices made and challenges faced by military children. The school district reported that military children move six to nine times on average during their K-12 education.

The school district said Robinson decorated a miniature suitcase that he will showcase at the White House. Robinson’s artwork was reportedly inspired by “My Military Suitcase,” a poem written by a fourth grader from a U.S. Marine Corps family.

Robinson will present his artwork in the White House’s East Room alongside children representing the other five branches of service, according to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.