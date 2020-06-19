Waynesville Police officer charged with rape, jailed

Peyton Kocevar, 22, is charged with seven counts of rape and two counts of gross sexual imposition for offenses that occurred between 2012 and 2016. (Photo: Montgomery County Jail)

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man is in jail Friday after being charged with rape.

Peyton Kocevar, 22, is charged with seven counts of rape and two counts of gross sexual imposition for offenses that occurred between 2012 and 2016. Kocevar was in high school during this time. Multiple victims came forward to disclose incidents where Kocevar allegedly forced himself upon them.

Since September 2019, Kocevar has served as a Waynesville police officer. Waynesville Police Chief Gary Copeland told 2 NEWS Kocevar was a part-time reserve officer and has been taken off the patrol schedule. Copeland said he is working with the Village Law Director to determine the next steps and ensure compliance with Ohio Revised Code.

The investigation into Kocervar is ongoing and anyone who has any information pertaining to this investigation is asked to contact Detective K. Gerspacher at 937-428-4707 or kgerspacher@centervilleohio.gov.

2 NEWS contacted the Waynesville Police Department to learn the status of Kocevar’s employment but the call was not returned.