Waynesville officer indicted on rape charges

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Centerville man was indicted Friday for multiple counts of rape.

Prosecutors say Peyton Kocevar, 22, allegedly raped multiple victims between the years of 2012 and 2016, while he was in high school.

Since September 2019, Kocevar has served as a Waynesville police officer. Waynesville Police Chief Gary Copeland told 2 NEWS Kocevar was a part-time reserve officer and has been taken off the patrol schedule.

Kocevar was indicted Friday for

  • Five counts of rape (by threat or force), first-degree felonies
  • Two counts of rape (substantially impaired victim), first-degree felonies
  • Two counts of gross sexual imposition (by force), fourth-degree felonies

Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. said, “I commend and support the many victims who have come forward to disclose incidents where this defendant forced himself upon them. I continue to encourage anyone, who has been abused by this defendant, to contact the Centerville Police Department.”

Kocevar is scheduled to be arraigned on July 9 at 8:30 a.m.

Anyone with information about other incidents that may not have been reported to police is asked to call Det. Gerspacher at 937-433-7661.

