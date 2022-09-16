HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – A Huber Heights boy that has captured our hearts since he began he journey to get a heart transplant was honored at the Wayne High School Football Game Friday night.

Over the last four years, 4-year old Sammy Jones was given the title Super Sammy. Friday night, he also got the title of Wayne Warriors Honorary Football Captain.

“He was been excited about it all week talking about, is it time to go to the football game? Is it time to go to the football game yet?” Sammy’s father Garland Jones said.

He’s even got his spiral pass down.

“He’s got an arm, doesn’t he? I think it’s just through repetition,” Jones said.

As honorary captain, Sammy got to go on the field for the coin toss, and then got to run with the team from the 50 yard line to the end zone, scoring a touchdown.

“Kids are very resilient, you know, we know that,” Wayne Warriors Football Coach Roosevelt Mukes said. “For him to have a Warrior spirit and continue to just, you know, push through the adversity that he’s faced, it just shows you what type of family comes from and what type of young man is.”

For Sammy, it’s been a year of victories.

Sammy was born with a rare heart defect. He’s been in and out of the hospital for years, finally getting his new heart in April.

After his heart transplant, he returned home to Huber Heights in June.

Jones said things are slowly starting to feel like normal, Sammy even started preschool this fall.

“He’s progressing medically, going to the hospital in Cincinnati less and less, doing more fun things, hanging out around the house,” Jones said. “Stuff like going out to a football game is just a blessing.”

Sammy is also a big fan of the Cincinnati Bengals. Next month he’s heading to Cincinnati to watch the game and meet the team.