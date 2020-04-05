Live Now
Wayne Meadows Circle fire kills dog, no working smoke alarms

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Huber Heights Fire Department responded to a call for a fire in the 4500 block of South Wayne Meadows Circle before midnight on Saturday, April 4.

Fire officials confirmed that no people were injured in the fire but the residents dog died. The home did not have a working smoke detector.

“One of the most important things you can do for fire safety in your home is have a working smoke detector,” said Battalion Chief Greg Baumle. “Smoke detectors save lives.”

Fire crews contacted Red Cross to help the home owner find a place for the night and are currently investigating the cause of the fire.

