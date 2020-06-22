Wayne HS will not hold traditional graduation ceremony due to COVID-19 restrictions

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Huber Heights City Schools will not hold their traditional large graduation ceremony next month due to COVID-19 restrictions.

In a release on June 22, Superintendent Mario Basora stated that while their goal was to hold a formal ceremony either at the Nutter Center or their own stadium on July 12 for Wayne High School graduates, they will not be able to do so because of the continued ban on large gatherings in Ohio.

“While this is sad news, I am heartened by the great experience so many of our seniors and their families had with the smaller, more personal diploma ceremonies held over Memorial Day weekend. We heard lots of heartwarming stories about grandparents and graduates being able to participate in the smaller, more personal ceremonies who would not have been able to in a traditional ceremony,” said Basora.

He also stated the hope was that by June 20, Governor DeWine would have permitted large gatherings to return in order to provide adequate time for the district to plan their graduation event.

