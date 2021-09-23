Wayne High School temporarily locks down after threat made on social media

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — Wayne High School was temporarily locked down after a threat was made on social media Thursday afternoon.

Superintendent Mario Basora sent a message to the families of Huber Heights City Schools and alerted them to the lockdown. He said the school went into lockdown after someone threatened to be outside with a weapon to attack students at dismissal.

“At this time, ALL students across the district are safe, including our elementary and junior high schools,” Basora said in the message. “Furthermore, a perimeter has been established and secured by our local police department at Wayne HS.”

Students at Wayne High School are being released one class at a time but students at other buildings will be released at their normal times.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it when new information becomes available.

