Wayne High School temporarily goes remote due to rise in COVID-19 cases

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — Wayne High School plans to temporarily transition students to remote learning for two weeks starting Wednesday.

In a letter to parents and students, Huber Heights City Schools Superintendent Mario Basora said that Tuesday, Aug. 31, will be a calamity day for all Wayne High Schools students — they are taking the day to repair an air conditioning unit.

Starting Wednesday, Sept. 1, students will transition to 100% remote learning due to a rapid rise in cases of COVID-19 at the high school. Basora said in his letter that he hopes to have students back in the classroom by Wednesday, Sept. 15.

Huber Heights City Schools will still have students in specialized classrooms returning to class in-person, with the exception of Tuesday, Aug. 31.

For the next two weeks, Monday through Friday, with the exception of Labor Day, the district will have to-go breakfast and lunch available for pickup at door G-4 of Wayne High School.

Breakfast can be picked up between 7:40 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Lunch can be picked up between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m

The district will still hold all outdoor athletics and extracurricular activities — anything indoors will be canceled and rescheduled for a later date.