Wayne High School planning a prom to remember for students after a year of cancellations

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Wayne High School is one of several schools in the Miami Valley planning a prom for their students.

In early March, Governor Mike DeWine announced that indoor venues could operate at 25 percent capacity including banquet halls, which was good news for proms, wedding receptions and formal events.

When Wayne High School administrators and advisors heard that they could plan a special night for their students, they were excited to start the process.

“We’re super excited to be able to offer something for our seniors this year as they didn’t have anything as juniors last year.” said Wendy Bridges, principal of Wayne High School. “Especially [for] the seniors …not having that opportunity to have a homecoming dance and other activities… so we’re very excited.”

The theme for the prom is Midnight Masquerade, a cheeky nod to the masks the students will have to wear while attending. The governor said on Thursday that while more guidance on these formal events is forthcoming, schools should continue with the safety measures they’ve been taking when planning prom.

Wayne High School plans to do temperature checks at the door and encourage social distancing for students. Also, to remain under capacity, only senior students and their dates will be allowed to attend this year.

The prom is planned for May 1 at Wayne High School