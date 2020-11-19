Wayne HealthCare reinstate ‘no visitor’ policy

GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Wayne HealthCare in Greenville said it will reinstitute a no visitor policy beginning Friday, Nov. 20.

“Like other hospitals across the state and region, Wayne HealthCare is seeing an increase in emergency room visits and hospitalizations due to COVID-19,” said Kim Freeman, Vice President of Patient Care Services and Chief Nursing Officer at Wayne HealthCare. “Implementing these heightened restrictions is not a decision we take lightly as we understand the importance of visitation for both patients and their loved ones, and that’s why we’ve included some important exceptions” added Freeman.

The policy will have what Wayne HealthCare called “compassionate exceptions”. Exceptions to the revised policy include:

Maternity patients may have one visitor. If the patient is a minor (under the age of 18), they may have two visitors (parents/guardians)

End-of-life patients. Visitation will be made on a case-by-case basis

Patients who are minors may have two visitors (parents or guardians) in the emergency department and inpatient setting

Patients with impairments may have one visitor

Outpatient surgery/procedure patients may have one visitor.

All visitors granted exceptions will be screened prior to entry and must be free of any COVID-19 symptoms. No visitors under the age of 18 will be allowed unless they are the parent or legal guardian of a pediatric patient.

The facility said it encourages family members to connect with their loved ones via virtual platforms, such as smart phones, tablets and other devices. These heightened visitor restrictions will remain in effect until further notice.

For more information, please visit Wayne HealthCare’s website.