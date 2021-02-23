Wayne HealthCare lifts some visitor restrictions after COVID-19 cases decline in Darke County hospitals

GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Wayne HealthCare is lifting some of its visitor restrictions starting Tuesday due to a decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations in Darke County.

As of Feb. 23, hospital officials said that current patients and patients coming to the hospital for emergency department visits, hospitalizations, outpatients procedures or office visits will be permitted one visitor.

“We recognize how important it is for our patients and their wellbeing to have their loved ones visit them,” said Kim Freeman, vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer at Wayne HealthCare.

In addition to a decrease in hospitalizations, a high percentage of Wayne HealthCare’s hospital staff have been vaccinated against the coronavirus. Freeman said while COVID-19 cases are down in the community, the hospital can’t lift all restrictions.