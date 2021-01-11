Wayne HealthCare announces retirement of CEO, names replacement

GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Wayne HealthCare announced the retirement of Wayne Deschambeau, President and Chief Executive Officer, and the appointment of his replacement, Jeff Subler.

Subler currently serves as the Vice President of Support Services and has been a project manager on all three of the hospital’s expansion projects. Deschambeau said Subler has worked at Wayne Healthcare for 13 years.

“I am incredibly excited, humbled, and proud to have been chosen as the next President and CEO of Wayne,” Subler said. “…Wayne HealthCare is my hospital, so I’m more committed than ever to continue delivering excellent health care and service to the people of Darke County.”

Deschambeau has been with Wayne Healthcare for 15 years, according to Eric Everman, Chairman of Wayne HealthCare’s Board of Trustees. He will retire on March 31, 2021, and transition to the role of Advisor to the CEO.