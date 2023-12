DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police responded to a crash that damaged a building in the early morning hours of Dec. 29.

Police say the crash took place on Wayne Avenue around 3:20 a.m. Friday.

This is the second time a vehicle has crashed into this apartment building.

Injuries were reported and an unknown number of people were taken to the hospital.

Despite the building damage, police say the gas meter attached to the building was okay.