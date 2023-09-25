DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The city of Huber Heights is getting another popular convenience store. City council members passed Wawa’s development plan at Monday night’s meeting.

The planning commission gave their approval in July. Wawa will join popular chains Sheetz and Buc-ee’s.

Wawa is known for its variety of fresh foods and beverages, allowing customers to create their own hoagies, drinks and other food items.

Huber Heights Mayor Jeff Gore addressed potential concerns that the convenience store market is becoming oversaturated in his community.

“Well, people say we have too many,” Mayor Gore said. “So many of them are just so centrally located to the old Troy Pike in Brant Pike exit off of Interstate 70. Not many communities in this area have two exits off of a major thoroughfare.”

Wawa will be expanding beyond Huber Heights and plans to release more details at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force in Dayton on Wednesday.