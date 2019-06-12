Missing Waverly man found safe in Kentucky

WAVERLY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man who police in Waverly, Ohio asked Dayton area residents to be on the lookout for, was found safe in Kentucky.

William Shepherd was found safe in Kentucky and reunited with his family, according to the Waverly Police Department.

Shepherd, 91, had last been seen at around 1:30 pm on Tuesday in Maysville, Ky. wearing blue bib overalls, a red flannel shirt, and an NRA ball cap.

Waverly Police say that Shepherd was supposed to be on his way home to Waverly.

Shepherd previously went missing in September 2018 while driving home and was found by law enforcement in Dayton.

