Watterson Street house fire, homeowner OK

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Fire Department responded to a house fire on Watterson Street on Saturday, April 4, around 9:00 a.m.
The fire was visible from the second floor when the fire department arrived.
2 NEWS confirmed on the scene that the homeowner did make it out safely. Officials say that the house isn’t a total loss but the homeowner cannot stay there in its current condition.
The Dayton Fire Department is still investigating the cause of the fire but believe it to be electrical.
