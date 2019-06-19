Water levels continue to rise in Shelby County

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – In Shelby County, rising waters are creeping into backyards and closing roads.

Stylists at Hair Expressions are taking care of their clients as flood waters creep closer just outside. Owner Teresa Holscher says in her 15 years running the salon, she has seen the river at all levels.

“We’ve only had one time where its actually come up around the building,” she said, but more rain in the forecast is keeping them on high alert.

The family next door says the flooding is more of a nuisance than a worry, and that they are used to this.

“We start moving stuff up. The trampoline is usually further out, so we usually move it further in and we just start moving things further,” said Shelby County resident Oshae Peart. “It started coming up pretty fast. I think it rained one night and it just came up out of nowhere.”

For now, he and others in the area are waiting for it to come back down.

Their biggest hope is that it stays where its supposed to stay.

Shelby County EMA is asking residents to make sure they have an emergency kit ready to go should you have to leave your home, and make sure you have all of your important documents in that kit.

