Watercolor workshop brings artists to Piqua from all over the state

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) — An internationally awarded painter is in Piqua this week to hold a watercolor workshop for a group of artists throughout the state.

The Piqua Arts Council’s workshops draw people from all over Ohio. It’s one of only three organizations in the state to bring in an artist of this level.

“The world needs more art,” says Ken Call, an internationally awarded illustrator and watercolorist who is teaching a four-day workshop.

“Oh I almost always do people. I do people. I love people. Paint people in different situations,” describes Call. “Not just portraits but people being in a natural situation.”

Driven by people to create, his expertise drives people. Donlyn Meyers traveled about 95 miles for the workshop.

“This is just a wonderful opportunity,” says Meyers. “I can look at his paintings in magazines, but I get to watch him work today. I got to watch him paint.”

“We like to provide opportunities for our artists to grow their artwork,” says Jordan Knepper, the Executive Director of the Piqua Arts Council.

For Knepper, paint runs in his blood.

“My dad was actually my art teacher in elementary school,” smiles Knepper.

His dad is part of the at-capacity class soaking in Ken Call’s experience.

“Ken is amazing. It’s hard to appreciate his work on the screen as much as when you see it in person, you’re just blown away,” admires Dan Knepper.

The pacing and spectrum of skills of the artists in the class is just as wide-ranging as the colors they’re working with.

“I am the slowest painter in the world. Very methodical in my painting,” laughs Dan Knepper.

The four-day workshop gives artists the chance to dabble.

“Water color makes you think. This workshop is going to make you think ahead and plan out your paintings better,” says Meyers. “You work from light to dark, and so you have to think ahead of where the light’s hitting, where the white should be.”

As they experiment and also learn from each other, it’s a chance for them to polish their own skills with an experienced professional.

“Artists feed off of each other’s energy and this opportunity gets artists back together, working together,” states Jordan Knepper.

“It’s always enjoyable to be around other artists. Most artists are very pleasant people to be around and are eager to learn and that’s what’s enjoyable about doing these workshops,” smiles Call.

Internationally awarded painter David Santillanes will be in Piqua in October for an oil painting workshop. To register, click here.