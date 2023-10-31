PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) — Piqua released a statement regarding plans for soil and water testing.

With the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), wastewater and soil will be tested from the location of a former water plant following the burning of lithium batteries.

The following statement was published to the city of Piqua’s website:

“The city of Piqua, with help from Ohio EPA, will be facilitating testing and monitoring of the conditions at the former water plant. As we receive the data and analysis of these testing results, we will share with the community. Currently, we are reviewing the results of tests conducted on wastewater collected at the site during Energy Storage Response Group’s operation. This wastewater was captured, collected, and sent to a contractor for offsite disposal in a legally permitted and highly regulated facility. We will share those results in the coming days.” City of Piqua

The city has stated additional water and soil samples will be tested, promising to share results with the community once they’re available.

On Nov. 15 from 5 to 7 p.m., Piqua and Ohio EPA will host a community open house to share updated information. Community members are invited to come with any questions.

The open house will take place at the Fort Piqua Plaza in the Ulysses S. Grant Room. in the Ulysses S. Grant Room of Fort Piqua Plaza, located at 308 North Main St.

