Water shut-off/boil advisory scheduled for stretch of Olive Road in Trotwood

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Residents residing along a stretch of Olive Road in Trotwood will have their water temporarily shut off of Wednesday, followed by a water boil advisory, the city announced

Those affected will be residents living on Olive Road between E. Main Street and Grand Oak Boulevard, including all of Oakview Estates. The water will temporarily be shut off from 8 am to noon on Wednesday, Sept.25, due to the replacement of water line tie-ins.

Once the water is turned back on at around noon, a Water Boil Advisory will then be issued until further notice. Residents will be notified when the advisory is lifted. During a boil advisory, water should be boiled for three minutes minimum when using for oral hygiene or intake.

