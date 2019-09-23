Water shut-off/boil advisory scheduled for stretch of Olive Road in Trotwood

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Faucet_161152

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Residents residing along a stretch of Olive Road in Trotwood will have their water temporarily shut off of Wednesday, followed by a water boil advisory, the city announced

Those affected will be residents living on Olive Road between E. Main Street and Grand Oak Boulevard, including all of Oakview Estates. The water will temporarily be shut off from 8 am to noon on Wednesday, Sept.25, due to the replacement of water line tie-ins.

Once the water is turned back on at around noon, a Water Boil Advisory will then be issued until further notice. Residents will be notified when the advisory is lifted. During a boil advisory, water should be boiled for three minutes minimum when using for oral hygiene or intake.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Tragedy in Dayton Stories

More Oregon District Shooting

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More profile-65422

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS