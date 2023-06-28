KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — Kettering City Schools has received the results of a culture test following the positive identification of Legionella at Roush Stadium.

According to the district, water samples were taken from the water bottle filler at the fieldhouse at Roush Stadium. Results from a culture test conducted by Solid Blend Technologies have reportedly come back negative for Legionella.

The district said that it is possible to have a positive PCR test and a negative culture test.

Senior Microbiologist Joe Benzinger at Q Laboratories offered an explanation, saying Legionella can enter a viable — or live — but non-culturable state in order to survive when under microbial stress.

Out of an abundance of caution, the district hyper-chlorinated and installed bacteria filters on the water bottle filler and ice machine at the field house.

Conditioning practices for the football team are reportedly set to resume on Wednesday. The showers and sinks in the fieldhouse will not be in use until the district receives the results of the follow-up samples on those water sources.

“We appreciate your assistance and cooperation in listening to any directives and guidance from our coaching staff to keep our student-athletes as healthy as possible while engaged in athletic practices and events, as the health and well-being of our athletes are paramount,” said the district.