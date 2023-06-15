DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Summer is in full swing with many people in the Miami Valley ready to enjoy the area’s rivers and lakes, but one couple got a terrifying surprise when kayaking across a low-level dam.

After several hours of fun on the Stillwater River on Memorial Day weekend, Shelly Flory and her fiancé Rick Curry heard the water roaring louder. This surprised them because the research they did on the route said it was safe for families with kids.

The raging current tipped the couple’s kayak, putting them in a dangerous position.

“I grabbed onto some branches on the side, the left side of the river, and my fiancé went on the right side, and the river caught him,” Flory said. “He literally got wedged in the water with the water rushing over him.”

Curry was able to get to safety, but his kayak was still stuck in the river that was moving at fast pace. He went back to get their car and help to retrieve the kayak.

Flory was keeping watch before a stranger and his sons came to the rescue.

“We couldn’t budge it,” Eric Vanderhorst, who saved the couple’s kayak, said. “It was filled with water. We took the drain cap out, just shot up in the air with water. That’s how much pressure there was. So, then we were just thinking, what can we do? We tried to redirect the flow a little bit, try to get that we actually use some flat rocks to try to redirect the river a little bit in that area.”

Vanderhorst, who is an engineer, along with his sons Cael and Chase, were able to dislodge the kayak with smaller logs after an hour of navigating the swift waters.

“Obviously it’s dangerous, and there’s undercurrents and stuff like that,” Cael Vanderhorst said. “So, being smart is important and you know, as long as you’re smart, you should be okay. Just don’t take risks unnecessarily, I guess.”

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources recommends knowing the locations of water falls or low-level dams because a boat may get stuck in the turbulence or hydraulic forming at the base.

Instead, they suggest carrying a kayak or boat around the hazard before relaunching downstream.

Other safety tips suggested by the department include knowing your own ability when it comes to handling faster currents, not overexerting yourself and having at least one experienced paddler in your group.

The village of Covington is looking into potential grants to remove the dam or hang up signage to alert anyone who comes across similar types of currents in the area.