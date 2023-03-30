DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Water pressure has been restored in Miami Township after a water main required repairs.

On Friday, March 24, a water main broke, causing low water pressure around the area of Cordell Drive and Leigh Place in Miami Township. Reparations were expected to take approximately five days.

Wednesday morning, water service was shut down for the entire day while crews worked on the broken main. Thursday morning, the city announced that water pressure had been restored to all areas. Some homes have been marked as under a boil notice. Residents in these homes will see a red door hanger notifying them they should boil water. You can also see the complete boundary map online here.

Residents in the red areas of the map will be under a boil advisory for at least 24 hours after water pressure is returned. During this time, residents in the orange area may see discolored water.