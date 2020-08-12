Water rescue underway in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with a water rescue in Middletown.
Our sister station WLWT reports that a man went under the water in the Great Miami River and never surfaced. We’re told a dive team is on scene.
2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.
