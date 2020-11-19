Emergency crews called to water rescue in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Emergency crews are working to rescue someone from the water near N. Keowee Street and Stanley Avenue.

The incident happened around 7:12 a.m. Thursday. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS someone is in the Great Miami River and rescue boats are in the water.

A 2 NEWS crew on the scene said the scene has been cleared. We are working to learn more about this developing story and will keep you updated when more information is available.