DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Emergency crews are working to rescue someone from the water near N. Keowee Street and Stanley Avenue.
The incident happened around 7:12 a.m. Thursday. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS someone is in the Great Miami River and rescue boats are in the water.
A 2 NEWS crew on the scene said the scene has been cleared. We are working to learn more about this developing story and will keep you updated when more information is available.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Emergency crews called to water rescue in Dayton
- The cat’s meow: New app helps cat owners decipher what their pet is saying
- Republicans increasingly accept Trump’s defeat — but not in public
- AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine shows promise among elderly in trials
- No, social distancing won’t weaken your immune system