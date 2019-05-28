Water rescue underway for stranded kayaker at Stillwater River

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Emergency crews worked to save a kayaker who was reportedly stuck on an island in Stillwater River Monday afternoon.

Dispatch tells 2 NEWS the Englewood Fire Department responded to the scene, and a rescue boat was deployed in order to bring the person back to the banks.

It happened around 4 pm at the portion of the river near Frederick Garland Road.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.