Water rescue underway at Eastwood Lake

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews are working a water rescue mission at Eastwood Lake.

It happened around 5:40 p.m. when authorities say someone called 911 to report a man fell into the water while fishing and did not resurface.

A rescue crew with Wright-Patterson Air Force Base has been called to the scene.

2 NEWS is on the way and working to learn more about this developing story.

