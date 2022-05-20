DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews have rescued three boys who had gotten stuck in the Great Miami River.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed that crews were on the scene of a water rescue in the Great Miami River.

According to a police report, three boys were hanging on a ladder on a fountain feature by the Riverscape Metro Park. They were spotted by a Metro Parks officer.

Crews launched a boat by the Mad River Trail overpass and picked up the three boys, bringing them to shore, the report said.

Police did not say how the juveniles ended up in the river.