Water rescue in Sidney called off, only a shirt was recovered

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) — Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies were, along with the Sidney Fire Department, were sent to the Miami River to find a person in the water near River Edge Bar and Grill Tuesday night.

Authorities arrived shortly after 8:23 p.m. and found a shirt but not the person they were originally called about. Since then the search has been called off, unless new information on the person is reported to police or the fire department

This is an ongoing investigation and WDTN.com will update the story when more information is available.

