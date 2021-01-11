Water rescue in progress after car reported in Great Miami River

Crews working to get a car out of the Great Miami River. (WDTN/Chris Smith)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Authorities are reporting that a vehicle is in the Great Miami River at Edwin C. Moses Boulevard near the Wolf Creek Bridge.

2 NEWS was told that the a call came in reporting the incident around 1:30 p.m. Monday. No word on whether anyone was inside but the Dayton Fire Department is currently in the water.

WDTN.com is working to learn about this situation and will update this story when more information is available.