TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Water rescue crews searched for a 17-year-old boy after he did not resurface from a Trotwood lake on Sunday.

According to authorities, police received a call around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 4 from Madison Lakes Park after a 17-year-old boy went underwater but never resurfaced.

Division Chief Ralph Bowman with the Trotwood Fire Department said Madison is not a normal lake, and that swimming is not allowed.

“There is strict no swimming here at Madison Lakes. Every year we come out here and for someone hurt, for someone drowning. It’s a very deep lake. It’s not a typical lake, it is an old rock quarry, so there’s currents underwater. It can go from wading to 20-30 feet in one step.”

Crews searched until shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, however, the teen has yet to be found.