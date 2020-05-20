Water Rescue called to Fairgrounds Road

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Water Rescue was called out to Fairgrounds Road and Hilltop Road Wednesday afternoon.
On the scene, 2 NEWS discovered that the rescue was for a piece of canoe but was treated like a full water rescue.
Authorities say that no one was injured.
