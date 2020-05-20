Water Rescue called to Fairgrounds Road

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Water Rescue was called out to Fairgrounds Road and Hilltop Road Wednesday afternoon.

On the scene, 2 NEWS discovered that the rescue was for a piece of canoe but was treated like a full water rescue.

Authorities say that no one was injured.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS