Water project to close part of West Third Street for up to 8 days

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
2015 ODOT construction overhaul

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A small section of West Third Street just east of the Gettysburg Avenue intersection will be closed for up to eight days beginning Monday, Sept. 7.

The closure results from the installation of a water main and the Gettysburg Avenue rehabilitation project.

The detour for inbound West Third is south on Gettysburg, east on McCall, and north on Abbey Avenue. The detour for outbound West Third is south on Abbey, west on McCall, and North on Gettysburg. Signs will be posted for the detours.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS