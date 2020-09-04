Water project to close part of West Third Street for up to 8 days

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A small section of West Third Street just east of the Gettysburg Avenue intersection will be closed for up to eight days beginning Monday, Sept. 7.

The closure results from the installation of a water main and the Gettysburg Avenue rehabilitation project.



The detour for inbound West Third is south on Gettysburg, east on McCall, and north on Abbey Avenue. The detour for outbound West Third is south on Abbey, west on McCall, and North on Gettysburg. Signs will be posted for the detours.