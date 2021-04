SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Some neighborhoods in Springfield will be without water Wednesday due to a planned outage.

The city said water will be shut off to several hundred Clark County Utilities customers in Maplewood and Holiday Hills neighborhoods at 8 a.m.

Crews will be working to repair a water main. Repairs could take up to 8 hours.

The Springview Government Center will also be closed to the public.