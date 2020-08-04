Water main repairs continue, county buildings closed Tuesday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County closed some offices Tuesday after a water main break Monday afternoon left them without water.

The County said late Monday due to insufficient water pressure an boil advisories, several county buildings are closed Tuesday including:

County Administration Building

Reibold Building

The Court Complex

Juvenile Court

Coroner’s Office

The water main break forced several businesses on Brown Street to close earlier than planned. Reopening Tuesday is still uncertain for some restaurants as they are within the boil advisory zone.

The city of Dayton released a map of boil advisory areas Monday. An interactive map of the affected area can be found on the city’s website. Keowee Street in downtown Dayton was flooded with several inches of water Monday afternoon. Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein said Monday crews were able to isolate the pipes where the break happened. Dickstein said the Water Department also started ramping up production at another treatment plant to bring the water pressure back to normal levels.

Officials say anyone who noticed a drop in water pressure should boil their water as a precaution. It is not clear when that boil advisory may be lifted.

This is the second major break in as many years for the Dayton water system. A break in 2019 cost the city nearly $900,000 in repairs and led to a $2 million lawsuit by the city against the Eagle Bridge Company. Nearly 400,000 city and county customers suffered a loss of water pressure or a complete loss of water service after the 36-inch main broke.