Water main improvement to restrict traffic on Salem Ave.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Frequent travelers of a bust Dayton road may expect delays as construction will restrict traffic.

The City of Dayton announced via Twitter that work will begin Monday on a water main improvement project on Salem Ave., restricting traffic and closing lanes.

The construction will happen on Salem Ave. between W. Riverview and Manhattan.

Motorists should expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

