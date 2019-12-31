Water main breaks near Bellbrook Ave. in Xenia

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – A water main break may cause low water pressure for some residents in Xenia, the city announced Tuesday.

Xenia public crews repaired and contained that water main break that occurred near Bellbrook Ave. City officials say that the break may affect water pressure to some residents in the southwest portion of the city.

A boil advisory has not been issued, but city officials urge residents to conserve water usage for 24-48 hours.

