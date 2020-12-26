MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A water main break occurred in a Miami Township neighborhood Saturday morning.
Authorities told 2 NEWS the break happened on the 6800 block of Carinthia Drive. The break is believed to have been caused by the cold weather.
Residents in the area still have access to water. Part of the road has been closed off for repairs.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Water main break reported in Miami Township Saturday
- Headstones with swastikas removed from Nazi POW graves in Texas
- Five Rivers MetroParks collecting holiday trees to recycle
- California becomes first state to hit 2 million COVID-19 cases
- Celebrities react, offer words of support for Nashville after explosion