Water main break reported in Miami Township Saturday

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A water main break occurred in a Miami Township neighborhood Saturday morning.

Authorities told 2 NEWS the break happened on the 6800 block of Carinthia Drive. The break is believed to have been caused by the cold weather.

Residents in the area still have access to water. Part of the road has been closed off for repairs.

