CARLISLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Community members in Carlisle may be experiencing low water pressure.

The city of Carlisle announced on social media that a water main break in Franklin has caused some to have lower than normal water pressure. It is reported by the city of Franklin that the lowest water pressure is believed to be west of Main Street, since the water main break is on S Main St.

Crews from the service department are working quickly to get the issue fixed. Water pressure will be low until the issue is fixed.