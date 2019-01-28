Water main break impacting Miamisburg residents
MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) -- - A water main break impacted residents in Miamisburg until Monday afternoon.
The break occurred at the intersection of North Gebhart Church Road and King Richard Parkway. City of Miamisburg Public Information Officer, Gary Giles says crews are working to restore water service to the impacted areas in the Sherwood Forest and Heincke Woods subdivisions as well as Orchard Drive.
North Gebhart Road was closed temporarily as part of the road was cracked due to the break. King Richard Parkway remained open.
Giles says a Boil Water Advisory has been issued for the afftected areas for the next 24 hours.
