Water main break impacting Miamisburg residents Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Water main break on N. Gebhart Church Road in Miamisburg on Monday, January 28, 2019. (Photo: Stacy Worley) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Water main break on N. Gebhart Church Road in Miamisburg on Monday, January 28, 2019. (Photo: Stacy Worley) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Water main break on N. Gebhart Church Road in Miamisburg on Monday, January 28, 2019. (Photo: Stacy Worley) [ + - ]

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) -- - A water main break impacted residents in Miamisburg until Monday afternoon.

The break occurred at the intersection of North Gebhart Church Road and King Richard Parkway. City of Miamisburg Public Information Officer, Gary Giles says crews are working to restore water service to the impacted areas in the Sherwood Forest and Heincke Woods subdivisions as well as Orchard Drive.

North Gebhart Road was closed temporarily as part of the road was cracked due to the break. King Richard Parkway remained open.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Giles says a Boil Water Advisory has been issued for the afftected areas for the next 24 hours.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.