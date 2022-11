Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — A water main break is closing part of a road in Trotwood on Wednesday.

According to the Montgomery County Environmental Services Public Information Officer Meghan O’Leary, there is a water main break in Trotwood.

A section of Free Pike is closed from Denlinger Road to Camelot Road.

The road is expected to be closed until Wednesday afternoon.

There is no boil advisory at this time.